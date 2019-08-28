PHOTOS: Memorial forming at site of fatal cruiser crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A small memorial has begun forming at the Dayton Public Library, site of the fatal stolen police cruiser crash that killed two 6-year-old girls on Monday.

The memorial began appearing overnight and features flowers, a candle, and other items.

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Seven children and one adult were in the car that was struck by the stolen police cruiser, killing two of the children and critically injuring one other.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.