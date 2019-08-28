PHOTOS: Memorial forming at site of fatal cruiser crash

Memorial at site of fatal stolen cruiser crash (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A small memorial has begun forming at the Dayton Public Library, site of the fatal stolen police cruiser crash that killed two 6-year-old girls on Monday.

The memorial began appearing overnight and features flowers, a candle, and other items.

Seven children and one adult were in the car that was struck by the stolen police cruiser, killing two of the children and critically injuring one other.

