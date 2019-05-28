Local News

PHOTOS: Memorial Day tornado outbreak hits Miami Valley

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A tornado outbreak that began late in the evening on Memorial Day, Monday May 28, 2019; and lasted into the early morning hours, saw two large tornadoes cross northern Dayton, another hit Beavercreek and one strike Celina hitting two neighborhoods and killing one person. Dozens of people were injured. 

