PHOTOS: House explodes in Mercer County, 1 killed

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A house exploded outside Celina in Mercer County Monday, killing an elderly woman who was inside.
The Montezuma Fire Chief told our news partners, WLIO, crews were called to the house at the 3000 block of CR 716A. When they arrived, heavy flames were consuming the home. Fire crews from across the area were called in to help fight the fire.
The home was knocked off its foundation and is considered a total loss. A neighboring house was also damaged in the explosion.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
