WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Many people aren’t fans of the cold and snow but one Miami Valley mother is turning the weather into a classroom for her kids.

Washington Township mom, Laura Shafovaloff, has taken on homeschooling her children during the pandemic. While some have seen February’s freezing temperatures and snow as an inconvenience, Shafovaloff said she and her kids, Addie and Ollie, are taking full advantage.

“We thought about building an igloo since we were facing about a week and a half of frigid temperatures here," she said. "We were looking for ways to still keep us outside and active.”