DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s National Dog Day which means it’s time to celebrate your furry friend!

Send us a picture of your dog to newstips@wdtn.com to be featured in the gallery below.

Steele, Submitted by William Brown

Stanley, Nellie and Buck, Submitted by Rebecca Davis

Jersey, Submitted by Brittany Wise

Sam, Submitted by Kim Allen

Max, Submitted by Meghan Murphy

Forest, Submitted by Katie Shatsby

Mabel, Submitted by Ben Jeatran

Lucy, Submitted by Vicki Witt

Omar, Submitted by Mike Dickman

Jinsoon, Submitted by Alicia Donovan Brainerd

Perez, Submitted by Raquel Moran

Fenrir, Submitted by Spencer Neuman