DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood home caught fire early Monday morning, prompting a response from two local fire departments.

According to a post by Trotwood firefighters, crews were sent to a fire on the 6100 block of Lorimer Street just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews found the home in flames and quickly began to tackle the blaze before making an interior attack.

Crews were assisted on the scene by firefighters from the Dayton Fire Department. No one was injured, crews reported.

(Photo by Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024)

