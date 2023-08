DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported apartment fire in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, first responders received a call around 12:30 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire. Crews were sent to the 100 block of Xenia Ave. in Dayton.

Photographs posted on social media from Dayton Police & Fire show flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Xenia Avenue Apartment Fire (Dayton Police and Fire)

Xenia Avenue Apartment Fire (Dayton Police and Fire)

Xenia Avenue Apartment Fire (Dayton Police and Fire)

Xenia Avenue Apartment Fire (Dayton Police and Fire)

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have started the fire.