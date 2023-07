DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A Dayton home caught fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Dayton Police and Fire posted on Facebook that crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Superior Avenue for a house fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from a two-story home. Firefighters were able to find the blaze in the basement and knock it down.

The home was reported to be vacant, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

