PHOTOS: Early snow blankets the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow fell Monday night across the Miami Valley leaving a blanket of white. Does this put you in the holiday spirit?

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Jay Murdock

Photo: Nancy Sumner

Snow falls in Park Layne (Photo: Jim Auckerman)

Snow piles up in Piqua. (Photo: Jaimie Lindsey)

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says record cold is setting into the Miami Valley as high temperatures will only reach the mid-20s Tuesday. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.