PHOTOS: Do you know who this theft suspect is?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a theft suspect and the department is are asking for the community’s help.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Wednesday about several thefts from vehicles that happened on Jan. 25 at the Planet Fitness in the 700 block of Lyons Road in Washington Township.

According to the post, one of the victims reported her credit card that was taken from her car was later used at a Kroger store. Video of the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras inside the Kroger store.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who may recognize the suspect in the photographs is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 432-2757.