DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is giving the public a glimpse at the progress being made at Welcome Stadium.

(Photos courtesy of Dayton Public Schools)











Crews are still working on the service garage and the press box.

School officials say this is the first major renovation project since the stadium opened 70 years ago.

Work includes upgrades to the plumbing systems, restrooms, locker rooms and the press box. Crews are also replacing the artificial field and running track.

Work is expected to be completed by this summer.