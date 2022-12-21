DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton fire crews rescued a four-legged friend from a house fire in Dayton on Wednesday.
According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews were called to Santa Clara Ave for a house fire Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from a 2 1/2-story home.
Crews laid down an attack line. While searching the home, crews rescued a dog from the second floor of the home and successfully resuscitated the dog.
Photos posted by Dayton Police and Fire show crews carrying the pet out of a window of the home.
At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.