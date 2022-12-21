Dayton fire crews rescued a four-legged friend from a house fire in Dayton on Wednesday, December 21 (Dayton Police and Fire photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton fire crews rescued a four-legged friend from a house fire in Dayton on Wednesday.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews were called to Santa Clara Ave for a house fire Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from a 2 1/2-story home.

Crews laid down an attack line. While searching the home, crews rescued a dog from the second floor of the home and successfully resuscitated the dog.

Photos posted by Dayton Police and Fire show crews carrying the pet out of a window of the home.

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

(Dayton Police and Fire photo)

At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.