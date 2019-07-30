PHOTOS: Centerville preschoolers raise over $1,000 for sick children

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Preschoolers in Centerville raised over $1,000 in July for children with cancer through a weekly lemonade stand.

Students from Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville spent every Friday in July selling fresh-squeezed lemonade to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a charity that funds research to end childhood cancer.

Photo: Primrose School on Yankee

“The children had such a good time serving their guests and celebrating their donation for childhood cancer research. At Primrose, children are encouraged to practice giving without expectation and showing kindness every day and through special events like this,” said a school official.

Within three weeks, the kids had surpassed their goal of raising $1,000.

