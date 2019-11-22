PHOTOS: ‘A Carillon Christmas’ returns for 4th year with tree lighting ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite a slightly premature push of a button, the tree lighting ceremony at Carillon Historical Park was a success!
The fourth annual ‘A Carillon Christmas‘ has returned to the park and once again features a 200 ft. tall light display with more than 20,000 bulbs.
Visitors also enjoyed live music, train rides, and other holiday-themed activities.
“We seem to get a bigger crowd every year we do it. It’s really special that these folks come out because we hope it’s a beloved icon here at Carillon Park, and we hope they come back throughout the season.
A Carillon Christmas is open through December 30 with proceeds supporting Dayton History.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
