PHOTOS: ‘A Carillon Christmas’ returns for 4th year with tree lighting ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite a slightly premature push of a button, the tree lighting ceremony at Carillon Historical Park was a success!

The fourth annual ‘A Carillon Christmas‘ has returned to the park and once again features a 200 ft. tall light display with more than 20,000 bulbs.

Visitors also enjoyed live music, train rides, and other holiday-themed activities.

“We seem to get a bigger crowd every year we do it. It’s really special that these folks come out because we hope it’s a beloved icon here at Carillon Park, and we hope they come back throughout the season.

A Carillon Christmas is open through December 30 with proceeds supporting Dayton History.

