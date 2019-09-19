Photographer charged with assault at Carlisle football game; accused of photographing Richardsons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – David Sapp, who claimed to be working as a contractor for CBS, was arrested on three counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest at Carlisle High School’s football game against Oakwood on Friday, Sept. 19.

According to a Carlisle Police report, witnesses said Sapp, age 52 of Centerville, Utah, was trying to record the Richardson family who attended the game, including Skylar Richardson, who had been sentenced to probation earlier in the day after a two-year case involving the death of her newborn. Her brother Jackson plays for the Carlisle football team.

Friday was Richardson’s first day off house arrest in a year.

According to a report filed by Carlisle Police Officer Zachary Meszaros, he and officer Justin Thurman were flagged down in response to a fight between three men who were trying to hold another man on the ground.

Thurman separated three of the men while Meszaros attempted to detain Sapp, who was on the ground laying face down. Meszaros said Sapp allegedly ignored commands and attempted to strike him and others with a camera in his right hand.

Meszaros said Sapp continued to resist arrest. An off-duty Dayton Police officer helped Meszaros cuff Sapp who was then taken into custody.

While in the police cruiser, Sapp told Meszaros he was an independent contractor for CBS News and was attempting to film the football game. Sapp was treated by medics bleeding from his lips.

Officers spoke with the three other males involved in the fight – Ronald ‘Eddie’ Woodson, Michael Butler and Rodney Milligan. According to the report, they advised that Sapp was attempting to record the Richardson family under the bleachers and was filming cheerleaders.

Milligan and Woodson approached Sapp and advised him to leave. They said Sapp struck both of them in the genitals, as well as Butler, who was also struck on the head with the camera.

Sapp’s video camera was secured and placed into evidence.