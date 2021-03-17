Photographer placed in headlock by security guard at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has confirmed an incident where a photographer was placed in a headlock by a security guard at UD Arena.

According to Doug Hauschild, Director of Athletics Communication at UD, the flyer article is “an accurate representation of the big picture.”

The article said a UD Arena security guard held a photographer for St. Bonaventure in a headlock during the A-10 championship game Sunday.

The photographer was credentialed and part of the team traveling party. Guards were told media members must remain in their seats for postgame.

The photographer can be seen in a video dodging the security guard as he tried to keep him at bay. The photographer eventually runs past the security guard and onto the court before being held in a brief chokehold from the guard.

UD confirmed the photographer was told “multiple times” throughout the game not to go on the court.