DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Division is addressing a disturbing photo circulating social media.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, school resource officers were alerted to a photo being shared amongst students. Police said the reported photo appeared to show two students posing in a photo, with on allegedly holding a firearm.

The photo is believed to have been taken inside Wayne High School over the weekend, while school was “not in session.”

“While the photo was found to have been taken inside Wayne High School, it was quickly determined the photo was taken over the past weekend when school was not in session, and just now began getting posted online,” police said.

Huber Heights police believe the students are not students from the school district.

2 NEWS obtained a document that Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix sent home to district parents. Enix said the district has a “zero-tolerance policy” about weapons on district property.

“Our district has a zero-tolerance policy for bringing weapons onto school grounds,” said Enix. “Appropriate action will be taken as necessary by HHCS and/or HHPD to address those involved.”

District parents are encouraged to speak directly with their students about the importance of behaving appropriately and the dangers of weapons.

At this time, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.