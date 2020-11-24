PHOTO: Kettering Police search for suspects after stolen credit card used at area stores

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are asking for assistance to identify a pair of theft suspects.
Police say the two people in the photo stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit card at various stores. Police did not release and additional information about the crime.
If you have any information about the man and woman shown in the photo to know anything about the crime you are asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.
