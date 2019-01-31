Photo captures man attempting to rob Wright-Patt Credit Union

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is wanted by police for trying to rob Wright-Patt Credit Union Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at their location at 3239 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

The suspect passed the bank teller a note and demanded cash. He did not show a weapon but did make a threat against employees.

He ended up leaving before getting any money.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.