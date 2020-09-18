Phone Scams throughout Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced a variety of phone call scams are fluctuating throughout the county. Sheriff Streck is now warning the community to be cautious.

Residents reported false cause from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where the caller claims to be “Sergeant Brian Lewis.” The caller then tells residents there is a warrant out for their arrest, and they must pay bond over the phone with a credit card, gift cards, or other methods of payment. The call threatens residents, telling them they will be arrested if they do not pay.

Fraudulent callers are also known to clone phone numbers to appear legitimate through caller ID. The phone number may appear to be coming from MCSO, but the number has actually been spoofed. Sheriff Streck saying in a statement; “These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups.”

Streck says the Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court, dates, etc. Residents who receive these suspicious calls are advised to hang up and report it to their local police department.

