DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Reports have been received about an individual posing as an employee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, a Dayton-area phone number has called residents posing as the office. Upon call back, an answering machine advises that you have reached the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a call from 937-280-6356, do not answer and do not call back. Never give out personal information over the phone.

“We will never call you wanting money regarding jury duty, missed court dates, a warrant, or anything like that,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office also warns about the way scammers have spoofed phone numbers, which cause the Caller ID to display false numbers and information.