PHDMC will resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is preparing to begin re-administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and move its mass vaccination site to new locations.

“We do have about 7,800 doses currently in stock of the Johnson and Johnson,” PHDMC Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

Even with doses in stock, Suffoletto said PHDMC hasn’t set a date to start giving them out.

Suffoletto said the doses could be used at their larger vaccine sites, and when a single-dose is more convienient.

“There’s certain situations where people may have problems getting back for a second dose, that’s where the Johnson and Johnson is a great way to use that vaccine,” Suffoletto said.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was given the green light Friday by the F-D-A and C-D-C after an 11 day pause because of a rare blood clot risk.

“The review process, that’s something normal, that’s something that’s good that’s being done, and it also reinforces people about how rare those situations were that they were looking at,” Suffoletto said.

Ohio Department of Health is expexted to give vaccine providers more information about distributing the vaccine, along with the potential risks.

Public Health is also getting ready to move their vaccination sites from the Dayton Convention Center.

“We’ve been here for about four months or so and it’s been a great location, we thank them for helping us out, but they’re doing renovations here and we need to move on to another location,” Suffoletto said.

Sinclair College Centerville will host one of the new clinics beginning Wednesday, April 28.

Another will open in the future at SugarCreek packaging on North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.

Suffoletto said after the new vaccine sites open, PHDMC will look at other locations depending on the demand in other areas.