VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has detected a positive sample of West Nile Virus in Vandalia.

Despite this detection in a mosquito sample, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County so far in 2023, reported Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County.

In 2022, only three human cases were reported.

West Nile Virus is commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to PHDMC.

Many people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick, with approximately one in five people developing a fever and other symptoms. PHDMC said that about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, and sometimes fatal illness.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people.

According to PHDMC, it is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus. However, it is important the public is aware of the diseases mosquitos may carry, how they can protect themselves and how they can reduce the mosquito population.

What is PHDMC doing in response?

In response to the positive detection, PHDMC will spray Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product, in the following areas on Monday, July 24, at dusk:

Vandalia Rec Center

Poplar Cemetery

Helke Park

The following streets: Randler, Bosco, Pool, Romanus, Marcellus, Neri, Damian, Paula, Desales, Alkaline Springs, Hertlein and Pius

The exact times of spraying are dependent on the weather. Signs will reportedly be placed in the area of the spraying. PHDMC said residents can call 937-224-8793 for more information.

PHDMC will also be distributing informational flyers to homes in the area of the positive detection.

Precautions you can take

PHDMC recommends the followings precautions you can take to reduce your risk:

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET

Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks during hours mosquitos are most active

Wear light-colored clothing which is reportedly less attractive to mosquitos

Utilize screens on the windows and doors of your home

Ensure that all gutters are clean and draining properly

Get rid of standing water in your yard

For more information, PHDMC said to call 937-225-4362 or click here.