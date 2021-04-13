PHDMC stops registration for future Johnson & Johnson clinics

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is pausing registration for future Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics.

PHDMC’s decision comes after Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advised a temporary pause of use of the vaccine following the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation.

The FDA and CDC recommended the pause after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine.

The department said it does not have anyone scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.