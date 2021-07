PHDMC releases updated vaccine clinic locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has announced its latest vaccine clinic schedule for the upcoming week. Clinics will be held at various times and locations throughout the Miami Valley in efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome at each location.

You can find a full list of PHMDC’s vaccine clinic locations below.

Monday, June 28, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

Sinclair College|

5800 Clyo Rd. Centerville

Tuesday, June 29, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Walk-ins are Welcome

YMCA Huber Heights

7251 Shull Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424

Tuesday, June 29, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

Charles Drew

1323 W. 3rd St., Dayton OH 45402

Tuesday, June 29, 11:30 am – 3:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

The Dayton FoodBank | Dixie Drive-Inn

6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414

Wednesday, June 30, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

Dayton Airport Expo Center

3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia, OH, 45377′

Tuesday, July 6, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

YMCA Kleptz

1200 W. National Rd. EnglewoodThursday, July 8 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Walk-ins are Welcome

Montgomery County Job Center

1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Saturday, July 10, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

2nd St. Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Saturday, July 10, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

Dayton’s Black Pride

MacIntosh Park

Saturday, July 10, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Walk-ins are Welcome

Out on Fifth

401 E. 5th St., Dayton