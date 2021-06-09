PHDMC recognized by commissioners, mayor for work since start of pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During Wednesday’s Dayton City Commission meeting was the first time Public Health Dayton Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper presented his COVID-19 briefing in person for several months.

It was a significant marker that showed the progress that the city of Dayton and Montgomery County have made since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020. Since then, Public Health has done 34 media briefings, made many decisions and done a lot of work to serve the public and curb the spread of COVID.

“I appreciate all the advice [Public Health] gave us. From the first mask mandate to having to have tough conversations with businesses we’ve been through a lot this year,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Commissioner Cooper, who is soon retiring, gave an overview of all the work the department has done since 2020 including how many cases, deaths and hospitalizations were recorded in the county. Public Health also tested more than 6,000 people and inspected more than 3,000 businesses during the course of the last year. Once the COVID vaccine became widely available, Public Health facilitated almost 200 vaccine clinics to get shots to more than 83,000 people.

For this work and more, Public Health was awarded a key to the city. Commissioner Cooper says there is still more work to be done.

“What we’ve witnessed is that this community is capable of accomplishing anything we want to as long as we’re willing to work together,” he said.