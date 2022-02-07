DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County’s (PHDMC) Equity Institute’s neighborhood navigators will be hosting a “Mommy Monday” educational event for pregnant women.

According to PHDMC, the event is called “Crushing the Confusion” and it is designed for pregnant women to help clarify myths and facts about childbirth. The event will take place virtually on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

PHDMC said participants are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to the free Zoom event.

All Montgomery County people who attend and complete an exit survey will be entered to win one of the following prizes:

1st Prize – $75 in gift cards to Bayer’s Melon Farm

2nd Prize – $50 in gift cards to Bayer’s Melon Farm

3rd Prize – $25 in gift cards to Bayer’s Melon Farm

PHDMC said registration is required for the event. to register, visit www.phdmc.org/mommy-mondays, or for more information call (937) 496-7718.