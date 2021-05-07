PHDMC expands vaccination clinics, opens new site on Gettysburg to reach unvaccinated people

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) opened a new mass vaccination clinic at Sugarcreek in Dayton.

On opening day, they partnered with Sugarcreek Foods to provide free lunch to anyone who got vaccinated. This was in an effort to increase the vaccination rates in the county and the state.

“We feel it’s important that people get vaccinated. We wanted to share our generosity with them for getting vaccinated,” said Zach Shepard, a corporate chef with Sugarcreek.

Sugarcreek, a family-owned business said they wanted to get involved in bringing the community out for the vaccine clinic.

“It’s been such a rewarding day so far. We feel this is just a small part to provide people with a nice meal for the day,” said Jennifer Richardson Hutcheson, Chief Relationship Officer with Sugarcreek.

Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Manager with PHDMC says he saw a bigger turnout than at recent vaccines. He says demand is declining for the vaccines but Public Health is still working to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“Sometimes people aren’t necessarily against getting the vaccine, they just procrastinate and never get around to doing it. So if they see [a clinic]and it’s there and accessible then they can go ahead and [get vaccinated],” he said.

There are now two mass vaccine clinics in the county, one on Clyo Road, and this second location on Gettysburg Avenue. PHDMC is also utilizing their mobile vaccine clinics to reach as many unvaccinated people as possible.

Suffoletto says that dates, times and locations for clinics can often change, so to get the most up-to-date information, visit the PHDMC website here.