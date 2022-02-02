DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has decided to cancel an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

According to PHDMC, the COVID vaccination clinic at Sinclair College in Centerville for Thursday, Feb. 3 has been canceled due to anticipated severe weather.

PHDMC said to visit www.phdmc.org to find dates and times for future vaccination clinics.

According to 2 NEWS Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, mixed precipitation is expected to expand through the Miami Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Throughout Thursday, snow and an icy mix is anticipated to move through the Miami Valley.