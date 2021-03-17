Pharmacies prepare for more vaccine demand as Ohio expands eligibility

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – In less than two weeks, all adults in the state will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As more people qualify, pharmacies are preparing for more demand for vaccine appointments.

Ohio Department of Health said a surge of vaccines will be delivered to Ohio in time for March 29th, which is when registration will open to anyone 16 and up.

The Compounding Lab-Independent Rx in Huber Heights is fully booked for 100 vaccine appointments this week.

“We’ve been able to keep up with a vaccination every five minutes,” Pharmacist Stephanie Hughes said.

As a small pharmacy, they have it down to careful timing to get everyone in.

“Our plan is working well for now, so we’ll keep it up as long as we can,” Hughes said.

They’re using the state’s vaccine registration system to set up appointments, which will help them scale up as more doses come in and more people become eligible.

“If it gets to the point where we’re getting so many people requesting and we’re getting enough vaccine that we’re able to get more than the 100 doses a week out, we will be able to have two pharmacists vaccinating at a time, so we can increase the number of appointments based on when we have personnel to do that,” Hughes said.

Retail pharmacies like CVS Pharmacy are also preparing for the influx in vaccines.

They’re opening 10 additional vaccine sites in Ohio this week, and plan to continue to open more sites and add appointment times as needed.

CVS is working with each state to meet requirements of the rollout.

“Fortunately, we have a fairly flexible digital front-end that we developed actually for the testing, but it will be applicable here where we can put appropriate screening questions in place and make sure the people we should be vaccinated at their particular stage are the people who should be vaccinated,” CVS Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Troy Brennan said.

The state’s vaccine registration website will add eligibility for Phase 1E and 2C on Friday and Phase 2D eligibility on Monday, March 29.