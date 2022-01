DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pettibone Coffee in Dayton will be closed on Monday due to COVID-19 related staffing issues.

In a Facebook post, Pettibone Coffee said they are experiencing staffing issues in relation to COVID. On Monday, Jan. 10, the roastery and café will be closed so the team can “rest up and test up.”

According to other Facebook posts, Pettibone Coffee was closed on Sunday, Jan. 9, and it also closed early on Saturday, Jan. 8 due to COVID-related staffing issues.