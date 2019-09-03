Pets rescued from house fire in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews and a passerby rescued two pets while battling a house fire in Moraine Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 am in the 3600 block of Charlotte Mill Drive, near Pinnacle Park Drive in Moraine.

Moraine Fire Chief said that a passerby smelled smoke and heard a fire alarm going off at the home. The person then knocked on the door. When no one answered, they opened the door and a dog ran out. The passerby then called 911.

Crews on scene determined that the fire began in the kitchen of the home. While battling the fire, fire crews rescued another dog and a chinchilla from the home.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported. The house suffered significant smoke damage. There is no word on an estimate of damages.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.