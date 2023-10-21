GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A holiday shopping event and wine tasting held in Greenville Saturday afternoon benefitted a rescue in Miami County that takes in animals of all kinds.

The owner of Soni’s Suds Soap, Soni Fashner, held “Christmas in the Country” this year to support a cause close to her sister, Cheryl Mikel.

“My sister is a nurse, has always been a nurse, loves animals, and she gets her passion for that, and I just want to be able to help her out and her cause,” Fashner said.

Several vendors set up selling handmade items and tickets could be purchased for a wine tasting from three local wineries. Wine tasting ticket sales benefitted Our Farm Sanctuary located in Tipp City.

“They take in any animal, it seems like, that they can possibly take in to live its final days out totally loved.” Mikel said.

Mikel is a volunteer for Our Farm Sanctuary and started fostering some of the animals, including one dog named Batty.

“He was found in the winter down in downtown Dayton by a dumpster,” Mikel said. “He only weighed three pounds.”

Mikel said she fell in love with Batty and ended up adopting him. Now she want’s to keep making a difference in these animals’ lives.

“They’ve been so abused and we are like their first right to be loved. And like my sister said, it’s my passion and I love them dearly,” Mikel said.

Donations to the sanctuary help cover the animals’ medical treatment, lifelong care and other supplies needed to run the rescue. The organization is also in need of donations to help purchase more land as they’re outgrowing their current space.

