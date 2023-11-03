SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were hospitalized and multiple pets died after a house fire in Sidney Thursday night.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to a house fire in the 700 block of North Main Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the porch of a two-story, multiple-family home.

Sidney police officers saw a victim in a second-story window and fire crews quickly rescued them. A second occupant of the home was able to escape and both victims were transported to Wilson Health for smoke inhalation.

Two other people were also able to escape from the structure from the address in the 700 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Multiple family pets reportedly died in the fire.

Crews initially attempted to attack the fire from the inside along with search and rescue operations, but due to the “large volume of fire in the attic and failing roof trusses,” crews backed out.

Firefighters then conducted an “aggressive exterior attack” with multiple hand lines as well as an aerial master stream.

Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services reported that damage to the property is estimated at $50,000 with an estimated damage of $35,000 to its contents.

CenterPoint Energy, AES Ohio and the Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army Emergency Services were all called to the scene of the fire.

The Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, Piqua Fire Department and Perry/Port/Salem EMS all assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.