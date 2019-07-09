Petition seeks to stop rezoning for new homes in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg city officials have approved the rezoning of land along Benner Road for nearly 200 homes, but some neighbors are trying to put a stop to those plans.

Residents are collecting signatures in order to put the rezoning of that land on the ballot in order to let the city’s voters decide.

The Miamisburg City Council approved the rezoning of land along Benner Road from “agricultural” to “planned residential” on June 18th following the recommendation of the planning commission, but that rezoning hasn’t gone into effect just yet.

“For any zoning ordinance, it takes 30 days before they’re effective, and the purpose of that is to give citizens the ability to basically launch a referendum if they disagree with the rezoning,” says Miamisburg City Planner Ryan Homsi.

Homsi says some neighbors are working to exercise that right by collecting signatures on a petition to put the proposed rezoning on the ballot.

“I’m aware of two times probably over the last 25 years where rezoning’s been approved, and a referendum’s been launched and they’ve succeeded at flipping the zoning back. So it does happen,” he says.

Karen Hodde, who lives across from the planned development, says she would sign the petition if it came around her neighborhood.

“I’m not against the neighborhood being put in the community. I’m against how they want to do it,” she says.

Hodde believes nearly 200 homes is too many, but she says if the rezoning does go to the ballot, she’s not sure if the city will vote it down.

“Voting is a fickle mistress. You never know. You just don’t know.”

2 NEWS has reached out to companies involved in working on the development. Oberer Companies declined to comment, and we are still waiting to hear back from Ryan Homes.

