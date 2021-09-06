Butler Township closes parts of Peters Pike for road repair

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police announced a road closure on Peters Pike this morning.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7, portions of Peters Pike will be closed while construction crews replace the culvert, the Butler Township Police Department said.

Until construction is complete, the police department said only local traffic will be allowed to travel north from Little York Road until 7810 Peters Pike and south from Stonequarry Road until 7811 Peters Pike.

These sections of Peters Pike will be closed for 30 days.

