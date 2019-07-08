Petco awards grant to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton was awarded a $30,000 grant from the Petco Foundation, the society announced Monday.

The grant will go towards many of the Humane Society’s initiatives and programs, including the Spay and Neuter Program and its Veterinary Services.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Petco Foundation for impacting the lives of animals in the Miami Valley,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said. “With nearly 2,000 animals finding forever homes and more than 4,000 spay and neuter surgeries happening each year at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, having support such as this is a huge help.”

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton works closely with Petco and the Petco Foundation year-round, including Petco locations serving as off-site adoption locations for adoptable cats.

