PETA to place billboard near where several chickens died in barn fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – PETA announced Monday that it is placing a billboard near the site of where several chickens died in a barn fire in Preble County on Dec. 19.

The fire happened on Dec. 19 on Enterprise Road in West Alexandria. PETA says “everyone who hasn’t gone vegan” is responsible for the birds’ deaths.

“The pain and fear that these trapped chickens must have felt as smoke and flames engulfed them is impossible to imagine,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA urges everyone to prevent more animals from suffering and dying by opting for delicious vegan meals.”

According to a picture sent to 2 NEWS is a media release, the billboard will have a picture of chicken with the words “IN MEMORY OF THE CHICKENS KILLED HERE IN A FIRE” and “IF EVERYONE WERE VEGAN, IT WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED.”

PETA Billboard in Preble County (PETA)

PETA says it is also placing a similar ad in West End, North Carolina, where a Thanksgiving barn fire killed 19,000 chickens.

