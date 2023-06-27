DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Jail is combating the opioid epidemic with four-legged furry friends.

The response to the therapy dog program at the Montgomery County Jail has been dramatic, helping inmates detox and de-stress, according to jail officials.

The therapy dogs help inmates heal from drug issues while in recovery by reducing loneliness. Experts said that this helps to encourage inmates to engage more, not just with the dogs, but with resources that are there to help.

“We’ve seen individuals who are going through withdrawal, and they really won’t associate with our corrections officers or inmates in the jail,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

“But when the dogs come in, they will get up and go over to them. So, the dogs do a great job of getting to help the individuals who are living in here and it also helps the staff.”

Sheriff Streck added that the program is also used at the regional dispatch center in Miamisburg, helping with the mental health and stress that dispatchers face.