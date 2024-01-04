DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire at a home in Tipp City Thursday afternoon caused more than $24,000 worth of damage.

The fire was reportedly started by a malfunctioning furnace which was being worked on by an HVAC technician. Once the fire was discovered, they contacted 911.

The reported time of the fire was 2:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) found smoke conditions on all sides of the home. The fire had grown in the basement where the furnace was located.

Crews performed fire attack and reportedly had water on the fire within minutes.

Emergency responders conducted a primary search and rescued “Lucy,” the family dog.

The fire spread was contained to the ceiling of the basement. Once crews had extinguished the fire, a secondary search was conducted. Crews were on scene for about two hours.

According to fire officials, the damages are estimated at $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to the contents.

Tipp City Electric pulled the resident’s meter to secure power. Center Point Energy shut off natural gas service. Additionally, water was shut off by Tipp Water department to keep pipes from freezing.

Crews determined the fire was unintentional, but the exact cause is unknown. No injuries were reported at the time of the fire.

The owner of the home is displaced due the fire and the utilities being secured.