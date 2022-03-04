HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Harrison Township Fire crews rescued a woman’s pet from a house fire Friday morning.

Around 7:30 am, crews arrived on the scene of a two-story house fire on Poplar Road. The building showed heavy smoke, and crews quickly set to knocking down the blaze.

Harrison Township Fire Department said that the fire was put out quickly and no one was injured, although the woman who owned the home had some singed hair. Crews were also able to rescue the woman’s pet cat.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

According to the homeowner, the building used to hold a beauty salon on the first level, but the business had been closed for five years. The woman still lived in the residence above the former salon.