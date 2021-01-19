Pet killed in Sidney house fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One pet died in a house fire in Sidney on Monday.

Crews were called to the home on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Authorities said there was heavy fire on the back of the home.

The residents of the home were outside when crews arrived.

Police on scene removed a pet from the home but it did not survive.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said $60,000 worth of damage was done to the structure of the home and about $20,000 worth of content was lost.