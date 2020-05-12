Pet grooming businesses overwhelmed with animals on first day of reopening

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Pawsitively Perfect Pet Grooming in Miamisburg has been closed since March 24th along with hundreds of other dog grooming businesses in the Miami Valley.

Becky Brunette, co-owner of the business, say she and her staff have tried to give grooming tips online for their customers but there are just some things that can’t be done at home.

“With nails, if people don’t know how to do that at home they might cut them too short and [dogs] have a blood vein in the middle of their nails. So if you cut it too short you’re going to have a dog with a bloody paw,” explained Brunette.

The grooming business reopened on Tuesday as a flood of customers brought their pets in to be serviced.

“It’s really great news,” said Brunette. “What’s overwhelming is how many calls are coming in, how man people are in need.”

Due to state and federal restrictions to reopen, they are limiting the number of animals at a time to four. Moving to a block schedule to best be able to attend to each pet in time.

“I really hope that it goes back to normal at some point. Because we could have so many more dogs in here. We would not be booked out for three weeks if we were able to book these dogs the way that we were booking them before,” Brunette said.

Although they are overwhelmed, the business may help them rebound from the financial losses they took while closed.

“It’s going to help with the financial loss. A lot of us went on unemployment when this shut down but even with that, we’re not making nearly what we would be making [before],” explained Brunette.