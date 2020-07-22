Pet dies in Sidney apartment fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services was sent to the 400 block of North Miami Avenue Tuesday afternoon on reports of a duplex with smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters, however, a family pet did perish in the upstairs apartment.

When crews arrived they encountered a fire on the second floor that was fought back quickly. Fire personnel stayed on the scene for roughly an hour and a half to ensure the fire did not spread.

The Red Cross is assisting several of the residents with shelter and personal needs.

Authorities say that fire has been ruled an accident and was electrical in nature, associated with a window air conditioner.