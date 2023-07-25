BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — One person won big after Beaver Vu Bowl’s Queen of Heart Grand Finale on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post by the bowling alley, the jackpot made it to $914,294 for last night’s drawing.

An unknown person reportedly won the jackpot after the Queen of Hearts was drawn on the sixth draw. A patron told 2 NEWS that the winner was not present, however, you did not have to be present to win.

Although Beaver Vu Bowl called Monday night’s raffle the “Grand Finale,” it is unclear if they will hold another Queen of Hearts raffle in the future.