RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were saved from a house fire in Riverside Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of Chaucer Road in Riverside at 11:20 am. Firefighters were told one person may have been trapped in the rear of the home.

Fire crews on the scene told 2 NEWS an elderly woman and her elderly daughter were both inside the home at the time of the fire. Both were removed from the home by firefighters and treated for smoke inhalation. The mother was taken to a hospital, according to firefighters.

The small fire started in a chest of drawers and was quickly extinguished. The house is uninhabitable due to smoke damage inside. The family is insured.