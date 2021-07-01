Person taken to hospital following 2 vehicle crash in Darke County

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Neave Township Thursday.

The deputies performed their initial investigation once they arrived around 9:15 a.m. They said a 19-year-old male driver failed to yield at the intersection, pulling onto SR-121 and directly into the path of a 20-year-old female driver.

The male driver’s passenger was taken to Wayne HealthCare for possible minor injuries.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Memphis mom finds stranger in house

House Democrats vote to move forward with Jan. 6 investigation

Ashleigh Banfield on Bill Cosby being released from prison

Mama bear, cubs get too close for comfort on Lake Tahoe beach

Huber Heights man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

Florida building collapse search paused amid building structural concerns

More News