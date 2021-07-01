Person taken to hospital following 2 vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Neave Township Thursday.

The deputies performed their initial investigation once they arrived around 9:15 a.m. They said a 19-year-old male driver failed to yield at the intersection, pulling onto SR-121 and directly into the path of a 20-year-old female driver.

The male driver’s passenger was taken to Wayne HealthCare for possible minor injuries.

