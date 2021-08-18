Person taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized following a three vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call reporting the crash came in around 6:46 p.m. Our crew was able to confirm on scene that two of the vehicles collided head-on and another wound up in another lane.

One of the people involved was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. Whether the others involved sustained injuries is also unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of Germantown Street are closed while crews clean up the aftermath.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.