DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured in a stabbing in Dayton Friday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that incident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Park Drive.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital having suffered a stab wound. Their condition is unknown at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.