DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dayton Tuesday night.

Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a male was shot in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue at 9:38 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Dayton Police is investigating the shooting. It is not known if there is a suspect at this time or what led up to the shooting.

